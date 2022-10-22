Australia Bowler Pat Cummins is all set for the match against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The Australia Test and ODI captain, Cummins, took to Twitter and shared a couple of photos of him and captioned it, “Can’t wait for tonight, a sold out SCG to kick off our campaign.” The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 22.

See Pat Cummins' Twitter post:

Can’t wait for tonight, a sold out SCG to kick off our campaign 😮‍💨 🇦🇺 #t20worldcup @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/RtzOHwopOz — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) October 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)