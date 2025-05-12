Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, Monday. One of the biggest players of the nation to the play in Test matches decided to draw curtains on his career in front of a new cycle of World Test Champions after having a few poor series behind him. Kohli has contributed a lot to the format of the game, not only as a batter but also as an icon and a really strong captain. On the day he bids Test cricket goodbye, BCCI shares a montage of Kohli talking about Test cricket, showing how he kept the format on a pedestal and inspired generations. Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket: Anushka Sharma Shares Emotional Post As Her Husband and Star Indian Batsman Quits Test Format, Writes ‘You’ve Earned Every Bit of This Goodbye’ (View Post).

Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Feelings For Test Cricket

Illustrious legacy 🇮🇳 Inspiring intensity 👏 Incredible icon ❤️ The Former #TeamIndia Captain gave it all to Test Cricket 🙌 Thank you for the memories in whites, Virat Kohli 🫡#ViratKohli | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/febCkcFhoC — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)