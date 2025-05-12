It's the end of an era in cricket, as Indian batting legend Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. The star cricketer shared the emotional news with fans through a heartfelt Instagram post. Soon after, his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, showed her support for him. Sharing a picture with Virat, the Bollywood star wrote, "They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege." She further wrote, "Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye." Check out her post below. Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket: Fans React After Star Indian Cricketer Announces Retirement From Longest Format, Say ‘End of an Era’.

Anushka Sharma Pens Heartfelt Note As Virat Kohli Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

