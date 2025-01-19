The second match of Super Sunday will be played between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The much-awaited clash will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025: David Willey, Jason Holder Lead Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 30-Run Victory Against Sharjah Warriorz.

ILT20 2025 Full Schedule

🚨 SCHEDULE RELEASE 🚨 Mark your calendars! 🗓️ The fixtures for EPIC battles in Season 3 of the #DPWorldILT20 are out! ✅#AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/tuzfIcky0d — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) November 27, 2024

