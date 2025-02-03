Top-placed Desert Vipers are set to face off fourth positioned Dubai Capitals for their 10th game of the International T20 League (ILT20) 2025. This fixture is scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 3. Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can also be found on the FanCode app and website in India. Mohammad Amir Does Iconic ‘Pushpa’ Celebration During Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz ILT20 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Live:

Match 3️⃣0️⃣ And just like that, we've reached the final match of the group stage! 👏 But there's still a lot to play for. The final league standings are still to be finalised, and Dubai Capitals will attempt one final push to climb up the table!#DVvDC #DPWorldILT20… pic.twitter.com/2d6EvJKiMk — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 3, 2025

