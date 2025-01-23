Star left-arm speedster Mohammad Amir pulled off the famous 'Pushpa' celebration during the Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz International League T20 (ILT20) match at the Dubai International Stadium. The former Pakistan cricketer is not the first player to bring out the 'Pushpa' celebration. Earlier, Nitish Kumar Reddy and David Warner were also some players who did the famous Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' move. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the third over. Mohammad Amir bowled a fuller-length ball shaping towards the pads, and Rohan Mustafa tried to flick it across. The Sharjah Warriorz batter ended up getting a leading edge, and the ball lobbed towards mid-off, and Sam Curran took a simple catch. Desert Vipers won the one-sided match by 10 wickets after they chased down 91 runs. ILT20 2025: Fakhar Zaman’s Unbeaten Half-Century, Mohammad Amir’s Four-Wicket Haul Propel Desert Vipers to 10-Wicket Win Over Sharjah Warriorz.

Mohammad Amir Does Pushpa Celebration

