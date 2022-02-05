England captain Tom Prest won the toss and have opted to bat first in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final against India in Antigua on Saturday, February 5. Both teams have remained unchanged for the final.

Toss Report:

ICC U19 WC Final England won the toss and elected to bat. https://t.co/p6jf1AFgeq #INDvENG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022

See Playing XI of both sides:

India U19 (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England U19 (Playing XI): George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest(c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton(w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

