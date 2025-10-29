The first of the five T20I matches between the Men in Blue and the Aussies is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, October 29. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 is planned to start at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match is being hosted at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Suryakumar Yadav should be happy too as he wanted to bat first. IND vs AUS 2025: India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Backs Shivam Dube’s Bowling, Says ‘He Is Very Clear With His Plans’.

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Toss

Playing XIs

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)