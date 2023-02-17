Australia have Matthew Kuhnemann as a debutant for the second Test against India as Pat Cummins opts to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, February 17. Travis Head, who was in form for Australia recently before this series, has returned to the lineup at the expense of Matt Renshaw. India too have a change with Shreyas Iyer back in the squad in place of Suryakumar Yadav.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Toss Report:

See Playing XI of Both Sides:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann

