Virat Kohli played a clinical knock of 63 runs in the 3rd T20I against Australia in Hyderabad as India won the game by six wickets and clinched the 2-1 series victory. Alongside Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav also smashed a fine half-century to chase down the target of 187 runs. After this thrilling victory over the Aussies, Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this emphatic series win of Rohit Sharma and Co.

Here are the several reactions of the fans:

"Great captaincy by Rohit Sharma"

Great captaincy by Rohit Sharma and team india overall to win the 3rd and decider match of the series vs australia.🥳🥳 Hope team India carry this form in the World cup and win in it.❤️ pic.twitter.com/K1D01TjBsj — Sharp Edge ☄️ (@Sharp__Edge_) September 25, 2022

'Batters are back to form'

'Virat Kohli masterclass'

Hyderabad, T20I run chases and Virat Kohli masterclass 🤝🔥 pic.twitter.com/HSF8pZtp2Q — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) September 25, 2022

'Maaza aa gaya'

