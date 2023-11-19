Australian captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and decided to bowl in the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final on November 19. Both India and Australia have decided not to make any changes to their squads. India won their semi-final game against New Zealand to make it to the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Can team India manage to stay undefeated?

IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final Toss Report

🚨 Toss & Team News from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 🚨 Australia have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the #CWC23 #Final. A look at our Playing XI 👌 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/uVJ2k8mWSt#MenInBlue | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/433jmORyB3 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2023

See Playing XI of Both Teams:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (Wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

