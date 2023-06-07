India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the ICC World test championship final. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin has been left out from the playing XI. For Australia, they have decided to include Scott Boland in their playing XI squad.

See Toss Report:

🚨 Toss Update 🚨@ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against Australia in the #WTC23 Final Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw pic.twitter.com/Kcn0xWDGrT — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2023

See Playing XI of Both Sides

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)