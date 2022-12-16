Star Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara scored a brilliant century in the second innings of the IND vs BAN test 2022 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. After KL Rahul's dismissal, Pujara came to bat. Since the start of his innings, he looked very positive. Finally, Pujara got his first century in the 52nd innings with the help of 13 boundaries. With Pujara getting his century, India have now decided to declare the innings. Bangladesh will have to chase a huge target of 513 to win the match. How to Watch IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match on DD Sports With Time in IST.

Pujara Scores a Fine Hundred

