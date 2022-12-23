Indian wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant has scored a fantastic counterattacking 50 against Bangladesh at the IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Pant came to bat in a very tricky situation when India were 72-3. From the moment, he entered, the Southpaw started to put the pressure back on Bangladesh bowlers. Although he lost Kohli after lunch, pant kept on the onslaught. After the 50th over., India are now 161-4. They are still 66 runs behind Bangladesh's first innings total. Blood Oozes from Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Nose As he Falls on his Face While Attempting Shreyas Iyer's Catch During IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Day 2 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Scores Half Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)