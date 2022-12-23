Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been taken out of the field after landing awkwardly in the IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. During the third ball of the 44th over, Mehidy was fielding at the gully and almost took a blinder which could have dismissed Shreyas Iyer. However, the ball bobbled out of his hand and he fell on his face. Due to this, Mehidy started to bleed and was quickly taken out of the field. However, it seems the Bangladeshi spinner will be in action soon. Virat Kohli Gives Stern Look at Rishabh Pant After Nearly Getting Run Out in IND vs BAN 2nd Test (See Video).

Mehidy Hasan Miraz Falls Awkwardly

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is BLEEDING! pic.twitter.com/rrNHoJKZhd — Cricketangon (@cricketangon) December 23, 2022

Mehidy Hasan Miraz taken Out of Field

Mehidy Hasan with a faceplant into the ground attempting to catch the rebound of a dropped catch. He will need some attention.#BANvIND | #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/yc796jAbAW — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) December 23, 2022

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Brilliant Attempt

mehidy Hasan Miraz has injured in the 2nd test match Ind Vs Ban#mehidyhasanmiraz #INDvBAN #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/KkEVVxguqb — sportsliveresults (@Ashishs92230255) December 23, 2022

