England have won the toss and have opted to bat first in the 1st Test against India in Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday, August 4,

Check tweet here:

1st Test. England win the toss and elect to bat https://t.co/TrX6JMiei2 #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2021

Here are the playing XI of both sides:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

