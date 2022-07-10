Jos Buttler has won the toss and decided that England will bat first in the 3rd T20I against India. India have made a total of four changes to their team as Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Shreyas Iyer return to the team. Meanwhile, Phil Salt and Reece Topley a comeback for the hosts.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

3RD T20I. England won the toss and elected to bat. https://t.co/hMsXyHO74G #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)