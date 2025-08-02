India have set a target of 374 runs in front of England in the fifth Test match at Oval. At the end of Day 3, England are 50/1. Right ahead of the Stumps, Mohammed Siraj bluffed Zak Crawley to clean him up. England need 324 runs more run to win and have eight wickets in hand. India started the Day on the overnight score of 75/2 and then dominated the first session with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep stitching a steady partnership. Akash Deep scored a half-century while Jaiswal completed his century. Coupled with half-centuries from Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, India reached a solid total of 396. Josh Tongue was the pick of the English bowlers as he scalped a five-wicket haul. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Joins Harsha Bhogle in Commentary Box During Day 3 of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 3 Stumps Update

Stumps on Day 3 at the Oval 🏟️ A fantastic day with the bat for #TeamIndia 🙌 England 50/1 in the 2nd innings India need 9⃣ wickets to win the fifth and final Test! Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Tc2xpWNayE#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fILzecV2jy — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2025

