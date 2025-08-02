Google CEO Sundar Pichai was spotted for a while in the commentary box during the third day of the fifth Test match between England and India at The Oval on August 2. Sundar Pichai is known as a cricket fan, and he sat next to Harsha Bhogle on live commentary for a while during Team India's second innings. The video has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Team India has set up a challenging target of 374 runs to level the five-match Test series 2-2. Rohit Sharma Attends IND Vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at Oval; Hitman Spotted at the Stands As He Witnesses Shubman Gill and Co Bat (Watch Video).

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Joins Harsha Bhogle in Commentary Box

