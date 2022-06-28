Hardik Pandya has won the toss and decided that India will be batting first in the 2nd T20I against Ireland in Malahide. Sanju Samson is one of the three changes made by India as Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel also come in. Meanwhile, Ireland will play the same team.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.

Hardik Pandya calls it right at the toss and we will bat first against Ireland in the 2nd T20I. Live - https://t.co/l5jcWYMcNk #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/rYyZD6EMhZ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022

