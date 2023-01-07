Hardik Pandya have won the toss and opted to bat first in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Rajkot. India is unchanged from the 2nd T20I. Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka, Avishka Fernando comes in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

India Opt to Bat First

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)