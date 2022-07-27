Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and decided to bat first in the third and final ODI match against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval. India have made one change as Prasidh Krishna came in for Avesh Khan. For West Indies, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul and Carty have made it to the playing XI.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan wins the toss and we will bat first in the final ODI. Live - https://t.co/KZQ1JeiHBK #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/TQkk3EfSIL — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2022

See Playing XI of both sides:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, , Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

