The hosts India women's national cricket team are already trailing 0-1 in the three-match ODI series. Now, in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025, starting at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on September 17, the Women in Blue have lost the toss. Aussie captain Alyssa Healy has won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Both India and Australia have made two changes each. Team India have introduced Arundhati Reddy and Renuka Singh. Visitors have introduced Darcie Brown and Georgia Voll in place of Kim Garth and Phoebe Litchfield. The Aussies had won the India vs Australia Women's 1st ODI 2025 by eight wickets, so the Women in Blue need to bag this one to stay alive. IND-W vs AUS-W 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series.

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(wk/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025 Toss Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)