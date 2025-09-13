The India women's national cricket team are set to host the Australia women's national cricket team for a three-match ODI series next. The India vs Australia Women ODI series 2025 matches will be the last chance to rehearse for both sides ahead of the all-important ICC Women's World Cup 2025, set to start from September 30. However, it's not like both India and Australia women's sides will directly be playing in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after the IND-W vs AUS-W bilateral; both sides will also be participating in two warm-up matches after this series. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Were Once 'Kicked' Out of a New Zealand Cafe, Reveals Jemimah Rodrigues.

The India Women vs Australia Women three-match ODI series will be held from Sunday, September 14 to Saturday, September 20. This one-week affair will see Harmanpreet Kaur lead the Women in Blue, while wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy will lead the Aussie women. After the end of the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series 2025, the two rivals will face each other again in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 12, in the 13th match of the tournament. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of ODI WC.

India Women vs Australia Women 2025 Full Schedule

Date Matches Team vs Team Venue Time (In IST) Sunday, September 14 1st ODI India Women vs Australia Women Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur 1:30 PM Wednesday, September 17 2nd ODI India Women vs Australia Women Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur 1:30 PM Saturday, September 20 3rd ODI India Women vs Australia Women Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 1:30 PM

India Women vs Australia Women 2025 Venue

The India Women vs Australia Women three-match ODI series will be held across two different stadiums. The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2025 and 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at the beautiful Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The India vs Australia Women 3rd ODI 2025 is scheduled to be played at the renowned Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India Women vs Australia Women 2025 Squads

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana

Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India Women vs Australia Women 2025 Live Streaming

Yes, the India Women vs Australia Women three-match ODI series 2025 will be live-streamed in India. With Star Sports Network having the broadcast rights, live streaming online viewing options of the exciting IND-W vs AUS-W WODI series will be available on JioHotstar. So, fans in India can watch the IND-W vs AUS-W WODI series 2025 matches on the JioHotstar app and website. Trans Cricketer Anaya Bangar Shares Throwback Video With Virat Kohli Before Transition, Says She’s Fighting for a Chance to Play for India Women’s Team (Watch).

India Women vs Australia Women 2025 Live Telecast

Yes, the India vs Australia Women ODI series 2025 will be telecast live in India. Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the series. The IND-W vs AUS-W WODI series 2025 will be broadcast on Star Sports TV channels for the Indian audience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2025 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).