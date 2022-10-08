Shafali Verma struck a half-century and Smriti Mandhana batted well for her 47 as India women managed to score 159/5 against Bangladesh in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 clash on Saturday, October 8. In a much-improved batting performance from India, openers Verma and Mandhana provided a good start before Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with 35 undefeated runs. For Bangladesh, Rumana Ahmed took three wickets while Salma Khatun had one to her name.

IND-W vs BAN-W 1st Innings Scorecard:

Innings Break! A fine batting performance by #TeamIndia to finish at 159/5 👊 Over to our bowlers to defend the score. 👍 Scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/YrBDw2RKTJ#INDvBAN #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/VdpHRZxKjL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 8, 2022

