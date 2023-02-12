Pakistan Women's team captain Bismah Maroof wins the toss and opts to bat first as she considers the pitch to be a little tricky in the second half of the game. Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that she would have batted first as well. Smriti Mandhana misses out with an injury and Shafali Verma comes in after her U19 World Cup campaign along with Richa Ghosh. Devika Vaidya makes way for her. The rest of the team is unchanged from the Tri-series final against South Africa.

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Toss Update

