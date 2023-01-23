India Women wins the toss in the 3rd T20I of the Tri-Series in South Africa at Buffalo Park in East London and opts to bat first. Harmanpreet Kaur comes back in the lineup replacing Sneh Rana to resume her duties as captain. Also Shikha Pandey comes in place of Anjali Sarvani. India are coming out of a win against the hosts South Africa in their previous game.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I SA Tri-Series 2023 Toss Update

🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia win the toss and opt to bat first 👍 A look at our Playing eleven 👌🏻 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/tNMO0AAnzm#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/taK9IjQp5K — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 23, 2023

