India created history as they defeated Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final of the Blind T20 World Cup 2022. By winning the trophy for a third time, they became the most successful team in the history of Blind T20 World Cup. Captain Ajay Reddy played a big role in helping the team achieve this feat. Watch the video of the winning moments of the Indian blind cricket team after their historic achievement. India Wins Blind T20 World Cup 2022, Creates History By Winning Title For Third Time.

India Win Blind T20 World Cup 2022

That’s 3rd #T20WorldCup for India 🇮🇳 in blind cricket 🏏 HISTORY 🔺 pic.twitter.com/Vod0x0L6lp — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 17, 2022

