India defeated Bangladesh by 120 runs in the Blind T20 World Cup 2022 final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on December 17 and were crowned as the T20 World Cup champions. India scored 277/2 while Bangladesh could score only 157/3. With this win, India created history as they lifted the title for the third time after 2012 and 2017. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 4: Zakir Hasan Becomes 4th Bangladeshi Player to Score a Century in Test Debut.

India Wins Blind T20 World Cup 2022

Indian flag flying high, won the T20 World Cup for blind. What a moment in Indian cricket history. pic.twitter.com/0ZloesNaSh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 17, 2022

