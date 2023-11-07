In a video tribute to Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday, ICC has picked star Indian batsman's six against Pakistan's Haris Rauf at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during T20 World Cup 2022 as 'Shot of the Century'. ICC wrote, "a trip down memory lane. Celebrate Virat Kohli's birthday with a look back at his top 10 moments in ICC tournaments" and shared a montage of the moments which included his 'Spirit Of Cricket Moment' as well apart from other iconic moments. Virat Kohli Meets Groundstaff at Eden Gardens, Clicks Pictures With Them After IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match; Video Goes Viral.

'Shot of the Century'

