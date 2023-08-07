The second T20I match between India and West Indies saw the hosts edging the visitors by two wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The result of the match saw the visitors, India, achieving a feat as for the first time the team has lost two successive matches against the Caribbean side after 12 years in the bilateral series. The last time the team suffered consecutive defeats against West Indies was in 2011.

West Indies Beat India in Two Successive Games For First Time Since 2011

