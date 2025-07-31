The India National Cricket Team broke its own record of scoring the most runs in a Test series, achieving this during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 on July 31. The Shubman Gill-led outfit certainly lacked experience in the batting department in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but that has not stopped them from scoring truckloads of runs throughout the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. India now have scored the most runs in a single Test series, with the players hitting in excess of 3274 runs so far. The previous record for most runs in a Test series for India was 3270, which was against the West Indies in the home series in 1978/79. ‘Is Kumar Dharmasena Helping England Bowlers?’ Controversy Erupts As Sri Lankan Umpire Gestures Inside Edge After Josh Tongue’s Delivery Hits Sai Sudharsan on His Pads During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

India Break Own Record of Most Runs in a Test Series

Most runs scored by India in a Test series 3274* - IND tour of ENG, 2025** 3270 - WI tour of IND, 1978/79 3230 - ENG tour of IND, 2016/17 3140 - ENG tour of IND, 2024 3119 - ENG tour of IND, 1963/64 #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #INDvENG — Shashikant Singh (@shashi_CB) July 31, 2025

