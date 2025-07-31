Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena faced some criticism from fans on social media after he appeared to gesture an inside-edge with his fingers as Josh Tongue appealed for LBW (Leg Before Wicket) against Sai Sudharsan on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 on July 31. This happened in the 13th over of India's first innings when Josh Tongue came steaming in and the ball struck Sai Sudharsan on his pads and almost instantly as England appealed, Kumar Dharmasena gestured with his hands that there was an inside edge. Seeing that, Josh Tongue and England did not opt for a DRS (Decision Review System). While Kumar Dharmasena was spot on with his assessment, him gesturing the inside edge sparked controversy with fans questioning if he should have done that or not. Is Kumar Dharmasena helping England bowlers?" commented a fan, stating that this gesture might have stopped England from using a review. Take a look at some reactions. Shubman Gill Run Out Video: Gus Atkinson's Direct Hit Catches India Captain Well Short of His Ground After Attempts Quick Run During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Kumar Dharmasena Gestures Inside-Edge After Josh Tongue's Appeal

Experts react as #KumarDharmasena makes a lightning-quick LBW call on #SaiSudharsan ⚡ Did he judge it too quickly or just perfectly? 👀#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST, DAY 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/04PYjgM7su pic.twitter.com/LJuKFV5Own — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 31, 2025

'Is Kumar Dharmasena Helping England Bowlers?'

Is Kumar Dharmasena Helping England Bowlers ?? By explaining the reason of Denying an appeal 🤔🤔#INDvsENG #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/Chu6RitSAq — Mayank (@mayankcdp) July 31, 2025

'ICC Really Needs to Look Into This'

Why not just include Kumar Dharmasena in England’s playing XI? 😤⁰He was seen signaling against taking a review for them!⁰ICC really needs to look into this. ~ What’s your take on this 🤔 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/PcJQdVzUMM — Kavya Maran (@Kavya_Maran_SRH) July 31, 2025

'There's No Way He Should Be Doing That'

Did Dharmasena just indicate bat there? There’s no way he should be doing that. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) July 31, 2025

'Why is Kumar Dharmasena Telling The English Bowler That It's a Clear Edge?'

Why is Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena telling the English bowler that it's a clear edge by showing his fingers?@ICC what's going on ? Clearly he is fixing there because he showed that signal that's why English fielders don't appeal after that and don't go for review… pic.twitter.com/hkqu6UFd2X — MK (@mkr4411) July 31, 2025

Another Fan Observes Kumar Dharmasena's Gesture

So something unusual i noticed in this match today. On one of the ball played by sai sudarshan bowler appealed for an lbw and it look close but straightaway the umpire kumar dharmasena said not out but simultaneously stated the bowler that its an edge. — Divyesh Trivedi 🇮🇳 (@Divyesh59426991) July 31, 2025

