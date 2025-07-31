Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena faced some criticism from fans on social media after he appeared to gesture an inside-edge with his fingers as Josh Tongue appealed for LBW (Leg Before Wicket) against Sai Sudharsan on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 on July 31. This happened in the 13th over of India's first innings when Josh Tongue came steaming in and the ball struck Sai Sudharsan on his pads and almost instantly as England appealed, Kumar Dharmasena gestured with his hands that there was an inside edge. Seeing that, Josh Tongue and England did not opt for a DRS (Decision Review System). While Kumar Dharmasena was spot on with his assessment, him gesturing the inside edge sparked controversy with fans questioning if he should have done that or not. Is Kumar Dharmasena helping England bowlers?" commented a fan, stating that this gesture might have stopped England from using a review. Take a look at some reactions. Shubman Gill Run Out Video: Gus Atkinson's Direct Hit Catches India Captain Well Short of His Ground After Attempts Quick Run During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

