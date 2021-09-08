The BCCI on Wednesday picked the 15-member team for the T20 World Cup 2021 in October. Shikhar Dhawan, who captained the Indian side in Sri Lanka, missed out alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who too were notable absentees from the squad.

See the team below:

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Standby players – Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

