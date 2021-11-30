Sachin Tendulkar lauded the excitement of Test match cricket after New Zealand defied the odds and prevented a loss against India in the first Test in Kanpur. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "To survive 52 balls on the last day of the Test was commendable."

See His Post Below:

Both #TeamIndia and #NewZealand had their backs against the wall at various stages of this game and both teams fought hard to come back into the game. To survive 52 balls on the last day of the Test was commendable. This is what makes Test match cricket fascinating.#INDvNZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 30, 2021

