IND 28/2 in 7 Overs Alzarri Joseph gives early breakthroughs for West Indies as he strikes twice in an over. The pacer first clean bowls Rohit Sharma and then accounts for Virat Kohli, who departs for a duck. This is the first time since 2015 against Bangladesh that Kohli has failed to register a 50+ score in a series.

Huge double blow for India! Alzarri Joseph gets both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same over 👊#INDvWI | 📝 https://t.co/Nj6NpGWSFV pic.twitter.com/Rjz51nOK3C — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2022

