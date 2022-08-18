The Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the Indian men's cricket team was released on Wednesday and it has detailed out all the international cricket that the Men in Blue would compete in. The FTP 2023-27 features a total of 138 international matches the Indian men's team, out of which 38 are Tests, 39 ODIs and 61 T20Is.

Check Full List of Indian Men's Cricket Team Fixtures for FTP 2023-27:

Future Tours Program announced! 📢 Take a look a the series list #TeamIndia will feature till 2027 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/tn0JJIq8CT — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2022

