Indian women's team and UP Warriorz all-rounder Devika Vaidya got engaged with fiancee Meghan Belsare on May 13, Saturday. On her special occasion, Devika was spotted besides Indian women's team stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana. Devika looked stunning in a pink saree, while Meghan was spotted in a pink shirt and brown blazer.

Devika Vaidya Gets Engaged

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UP Warriorz (@upwarriorz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)