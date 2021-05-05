The BCCI have released a statement, thanking fans and everyone involved in organising IPL 2021

The BCCI would like to thank everyone involved in organising IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.

A special thanks to our fans without whom this would not have been possible.

We urge everyone to stay safe and take care. 🙏🙏#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/4Uh1zOAIjn

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2021