The BCCI have released a statement, thanking fans and everyone involved in organising IPL 2021
The BCCI would like to thank everyone involved in organising IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.
A special thanks to our fans without whom this would not have been possible.
We urge everyone to stay safe and take care. 🙏🙏#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/4Uh1zOAIjn
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)