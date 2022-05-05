Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways with a 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday, May 5. This win keeps Delhi's playoff hopes alive. Batting first, David Warner (92*) and Rovman Powell (67*) powered Delhi Capitals to 207/3. In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad batted well to reach 186/8. Khaleel Ahmed was the best bowler for Delhi with figures of 3/30.

