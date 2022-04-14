Gujarat Titans were inspired by skipper Hardik Pandya to a 37-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 14. Pandya struck 87*, fielded well by running out Sanju Samson with a brilliant throw and also took one wicket. With this win, they go to the top spot on the IPL 2022 points table.

