Ravichandran Ashwin scored his maiden IPL fifty and Devdutt Padikkal contributed with 48 runs as Rajasthan Royals ended with 160/6 against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 11. Batting first, Rajasthan's batting took off in phases and they direly missed Shimron Hetmyer, who played the finisher's role with perfection in the past games.

1⃣6⃣0⃣ We've got a fight on our hands. 💪👊 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 11, 2022

