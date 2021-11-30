Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained Virat Kohli (15cr), Glenn Maxwell (11cr) and Mohammad Siraj (7cr) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction which will be held in late December 2021 or January 2022.

Welcome to #VIVOIPLRetention @RCBTweets have zeroed down on the retention list 👍 What do you make of it? 🤔#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/77AzHSVPH5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 30, 2021

