Royal Challengers Bengaluru (previously called Royal Challengers Bangalore), aka RCB, is an emotion for its fans and supporters. One of the most followed franchises in the richest cricket league in the world, the Indian Premier League, RCB, has amassed a massive fan following. However, the wish to see the team lift the IPL trophy remains unfulfilled. This is why the ongoing IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah was the perfect opportunity for the team management to sign the best players and stitch a winning team ahead of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. Sadly, it has not been the case so far with RCB team management not loosening their purse to either buy the best players or retain their star cricketers. RCB’s auction strategy has definitely shocked many, including the fans who are taking a jibe at the management with funny memes. The sarcastic comments include “RCB is saving the money to directly buy IPL trophy,” “RCB will buy Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo” and so on. One has to wait and watch how the entire IPL 2025 mega auction episode unfolds for RCB, which currently has players such as Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone and Josh Hazlewood. For the fans, enjoy and share your “dukh, dard, peeda” watching these RCB funny memes and trending Instagram reels. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by RCB at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

Ab Seedha IPL Trophy Kharidenge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oreyy_Babii (@oreyy_babii)

RCB Saving Money For Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EdItORr!!! (@indian_edizzz_)

Virat Kohli Ka Phone Utha RCB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by surajeditz__275 (@surajeditz__275)

Cheeee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The 30 Second (@the30second)

HEHEHHEEE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meme hunter official (@meme_hunter_official)

RCB Has Angered Its Fans And How

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sillarai Siruvar (@sillaraisiruvarofficial)

Kya Karenge Itni Dhan Rashi Ka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by beast (@beast_7050)

