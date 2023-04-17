Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana has been included in Chennai Super Kings' playing XI as a replacement for Sisanda Magala, who is injured. Akash Singh, who made his debut in the last match, is included in the Impact Players' list. RCB, on the other hand, are unchanged from their win over Delhi Capitals. RCB have won the toss and chose to bowl first in this match. IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of RCB vs CSK T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

