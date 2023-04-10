Lucknow Super Giants squad is bolstered against Royal Challengers Bangalore when they face them in the IPL 2023 match in M Chinnaswamy Stadium as their premier fast bowler Mark Wood and Avesh Khan returns. Romario Shepherd and Yash Thakur, who played the previous two games, makes way for them. RCB on the other hand, add Mahipal Lomror in their top order as a spin counter and double it up with Anuj Rawat as well, Wayne Parnell, who came in as Reece Topley's substitute, also set to make his debut for RCB.

LSG vs RCB Toss Update

