IPL Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The bidding has been halted for the moment as lunch break has been taken. Fans expressed concern for him and wished for his speedy recovery.

See Video

IPL Auctioneer HUGH EDMEADES Collapses At The Stage 😨 Hope He Is Fine #IPLMegaAuction #IPLAuction #TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/wUwnX3Mlj7 — Sachin Since 1998 (@YashFanSachin) February 12, 2022

Didn't look good

Hope Hugh Edmeades is okay. That didn’t look good. Really hope he is okay. #IPLAuction — Sudatta (@iSudatta) February 12, 2022

Collapses

IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses while doing the #IPL2022Auction — Debasis Sen (@debasissen) February 12, 2022

Details Awaited

Hugh Edmeades has just collapsed mid auction. More details awaited. #IPLAuction — Lavanya (@lav_narayanan) February 12, 2022

Hope he is fine

IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses at the stage...hope he is fine#IPLMegaAuction — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 12, 2022

