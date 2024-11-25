Lungisani Ngidi has found a buyer, and they are none other than the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who secured the deal for the South African pacer at his base price of INR 1 crore during the acceleration round of the IPL 2025 auction. This deal makes the bowling unit of Royal Challengers Bengaluru look good as Mohammad Siraj has left the unit. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Rajasthan Royals Sign INR 30 Lakh, Mumbai Indians Get Vignesh Puthur for INR 30 Lakh; Mohit Rathee Heads to RCB for INR 30 Lakh.

Lungisani Ngidi in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)