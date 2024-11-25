Royal Challengers Bengaluru bag another player in the final round of the IPL 2025 mega auction. They might have a spot left after this as well. Abhinandan Singh was acquired by the RCB for his base price of INR 30 lakh. No other IPL team battled out for the player but RCB were keen on signing him. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Rajasthan Royals Sign INR 30 Lakh, Mumbai Indians Get Vignesh Puthur for INR 30 Lakh; Mohit Rathee Heads to RCB for INR 30 Lakh.

Abhinandan Singh in IPL 2025

