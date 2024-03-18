With just four days left in the inaugural Indian Premier League 2024 match between the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the RCB fans are eager to know about the arrival of star batsman Virat Kohli. Kohli returned to India from London and was spotted at the airport. Many fans have been asking the RCB management about when Virat will join the RCB camp, for the same, RCB has now uploaded a video, in which specifically they have not revealed the face of the player but it might be Virat Kohli. The video has left the fans teasing and it may be no one other than Virat. Virat Kohli Fever Hits Delhi As Fans Chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ After RCB Win WPL 2024 Title

Has Virat Kohli Joined RCB Camp Ahead Of IPL 2024?

